Left Menu

Indian coast guard apprehends Sri Lankan boat in anti-poaching operation

The Indian Coast Guard carried out a successful anti-poaching operation in the Gulf of Mannar on Wednesday and apprehended the second Sri Lankan fishing boat "Dinuka Putha-6 (within a week along with six crew for fishing in Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), the Indian Coast Guard officials said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 23:23 IST
Indian coast guard apprehends Sri Lankan boat in anti-poaching operation
Indian coast guard apprehends Sri Lankan boat. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Coast Guard carried out a successful anti-poaching operation in the Gulf of Mannar on Wednesday and apprehended the second Sri Lankan fishing boat "Dinuka Putha-6 (within a week along with six crew for fishing in Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), the Indian Coast Guard officials said. The ICG Ship Vajra detected a boat 117 nm South-East of Kanyakumari with fishing nets and intercepted the vessel which tried to run away.

Illegal fishing in Indian EEZ by Sri Lankan fishing boat in violation of MZI Act 1981. The boat was thoroughly rummaged by the boarding team of the ship. On investigation, it was found that the boat had an Electronic chart display system and the crew were well aware of fishing in Indian EEZ. In addition, the Automatic identification system onboard was deliberately kept switched off.

Further investigation revealed that the boat had a Tuna long line in the water and was fishing well inside Indian EEZ. The boat had about 350Kgs of fish caught on board. The fishing boat along with the six crew was apprehended by the ship and brought to the nearest designated port Tuticorin.

The Sri Lankan boat with the boarding party of ICG Ship arrived at Tuticorin's new fishing harbour on 17 March 17. An FIR against the Sri Lankan boat was registered and the boat along with its crew has been handed over to Marine police Tharuvaikulam, Tuticorin, the release said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare treatable cancers; Colombia's Duque opens gene bank for long-term crop conservation and more

Science News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare trea...

 Global
4
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022