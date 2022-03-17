Left Menu

Police arrests two for peddling drugs in Mumbai

Mumbai Police has arrested two persons for allegedly peddling drugs from the Santosh Nagar area in Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-03-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 23:27 IST
Two accused have been arrested for peddling drugs in Mumbai. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai Police has arrested two persons for allegedly peddling drugs from the Santosh Nagar area in Mumbai. As per information provided by the police, the accused have been identified as Gaurav Kumar Prasad (19) and Krishna Kumar Pandit (26). Both are from Bihar. According to the police, they used to get drugs from Bihar and sell them in Mumbai.

Over 3 kilograms of cannabis worth more than Rs 1 crore has been recovered from them. According to DCP Somnath Gharge, the police at Dindoshi Police Station on March 15 received information about the accused going to sell cannabis in the Santosh Nagar area. A trap was laid and both the accused were arrested.

"Police at Dindoshi Police on March 15 got to know about that the accused were going to sell drugs in the Santosh Nagar area. A trap was laid and both the accused were arrested with more than 3 kilograms of cannabis worth more than 1 crore. The accused hail from Bihar. They used to get drugs from there and used to sell them here," said the senior police officer. Investigation into the case is ongoing, said the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

