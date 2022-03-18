Maharashtra Governor extends Holi wishes, says festival promotes spirit of brotherhood, friendship

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has extended his warm wishes and greetings to the people for Holi festival. In his message, he said, "The festival of colours heralds the arrival of spring. It promotes the spirit of brotherhood and friendship."

He also showed his concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and thus has appealed to people to celebrate the festival cautiously. "The clouds of new COVID strain are gathering in some countries. I, therefore, appeal to the people to observe caution and protect the environment while celebrating the festival," he said.

Koshyari further said, "I extend my heartiest greetings and good wishes to the people on the auspicious occasion of Holi and Festival of Colours." Meanwhile, people across different parts of the country participated in 'Holika Dahan' on Thursday. Holika Dahan or Choti Holi is a major part of this festival. This traditional ritual involves the burning of an effigy of a mythical demoness named Holika. According to mythology, it is a way of celebrating Lord Vishnu's act of vanquishing Holika.

Even though Holi is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country. People celebrate the festival by binging on some lip-smacking sweets, thandai and splash coloured powder, water, and balloons. (ANI)

