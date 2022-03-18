Left Menu

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma extends Holi greetings to people

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Holi.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 18-03-2022 10:11 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 10:11 IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma extends Holi greetings to people
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Holi. "My heartfelt wishes to the people on the auspicious occasion of Holi. May Lord Krishna guide everyone towards the path of righteousness & fill our lives with colours of joy." Sarma said.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended Holi greetings to the citizens of India. Marking the onset of the spring season, Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil.

Even though Holi is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

