Left Menu

People throng at Vrindavan's Banke Bihari temple to celebrate Holi

Keeping the traditional fervour and essence of the festival alive, people thronged at the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan of Mathura district on Friday to celebrate Holi, the festival of colours with great enthusiasm.

ANI | Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 18-03-2022 10:25 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 10:25 IST
People throng at Vrindavan's Banke Bihari temple to celebrate Holi
Holi celebrations at Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan of Mathura district. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Keeping the traditional fervour and essence of the festival alive, people thronged at the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan of Mathura district on Friday to celebrate Holi, the festival of colours with great enthusiasm. Devotees in large numbers were seen at the temple with sweets and colours in their hands.

While devotees stood in queues to get a glimpse of the deity, priests at the temple were seen playfully throwing colours on those gathered. Mathura holds a long history and significance of the festival of Holi.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna visited his beloved Radha's town Barsana from Nandgaon in Mathura to celebrate the festival with her. However, Barsana, a small town situated approximately 42 km from Mathura is famous for its Lathmar Holi celebration. Women run after men with 'lathis' or sticks and playfully hit them during this celebration. The men, on the other hand, come prepared with a 'dhal' or shield.

In Barsana, Mathura and Vrindavan areas, respectively known as the towns of Radha and Krishna, Holi begins from Basant Panchami and continues for more than a month. Thousands of devotees and tourists visit Mathura and Vrindavan to witness this frenzied version of Holi.

The festival of colours is celebrated across India with zeal. People throw "gulaal" or dried colour on each other and sing and dance to mark the festival. On this day people celebrate the victory of good over evil and officially welcome the spring season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare treatable cancers; Colombia's Duque opens gene bank for long-term crop conservation and more

Science News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare trea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022