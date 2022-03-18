Left Menu

China shares fall on jitters over COVID, Ukraine,

** Index heavyweights Alibaba Group, Tencent Holdings and Meituan lost between 4.4% and 8.3%, while video-platform provider Bilibili Inc tumbled 14.3%. ** The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index retreated 4.36% following a two-day rally as well, with investors eyeing more supportive measures to be implemented and a liquidity crunch in the sector to be eased.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 18-03-2022 10:41 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 10:31 IST
China shares fall on jitters over COVID, Ukraine,
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels
  • Country:
  • China

China shares retreated on Friday after rising for two straight days as investors kept a wary eye on the country's response to contain the COVID-19 outbreak and the latest developments around Ukraine. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.22% at 3,208.00 points and China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.89%. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 3.26% to 7,166.2, while the Hang Seng Index was down 2.38% at 20,988.53.

** "We are not in a rush to turn outright bullish at the index level," Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a note on Thursday. A clearer exit strategy from the zero-COVID policy, improvements in geopolitical tensions, and revival of the offshore IPO market are among the factors needed for a more sustainable rally, they added. ** Already vulnerable and weak after a prolonged regulatory crackdown, China's stock markets were pressured further over the past couple of weeks by worries of a spurt in COVID-19 cases and fears that its close ties with Russia will draw Western ire or sanctions.

** The Hang Seng technology index has borne the brunt of the bearishness on China, with a decline of nearly 39% this year through Tuesday, before Vice Premier Liu He's speech promising stability put a floor under markets. It had surged nearly 30% in previous two sessions but slumped 5.59% on Friday as some investors decided to lock in profits. ** Index heavyweights Alibaba Group, Tencent Holdings and Meituan lost between 4.4% and 8.3%, while video-platform provider Bilibili Inc tumbled 14.3%.

** The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index retreated 4.36% following a two-day rally as well, with investors eyeing more supportive measures to be implemented and a liquidity crunch in the sector to be eased. ** Coal miners gained with the sub-sector index rose 2.73%, tracking rallies in the futures market as concerns on energy shortages continued along with the Ukraine-Russian crisis.

** China reported 2,388 new local COVID-19 cases with confirmed symptoms on March 17, official data showed on Friday, almost double the count a day earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare treatable cancers; Colombia's Duque opens gene bank for long-term crop conservation and more

Science News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare trea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022