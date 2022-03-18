BSF troops celebrate Holi in Jaisalmer

Border Security Force (BSF) troops in Jaisalmer celebrated Holi, the festival of colours, with great enthusiasm on Friday. The BSF jawans smeared colours on each other and were seen dancing to the Holi songs.

Drums and dholaks were also played as the jawans danced to the tune of 'Rang Barse'. Slogans of 'Hail motherland', 'BSF ki Jai' echoed the celebrations. Senior officers also distributed sweets on the occasion and joined the celebrations with the jawans.

Marking the onset of the spring season, Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil.Even though Holi is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country.People celebrate the festival by binging on some lip-smacking sweets, thandai and splash coloured powder, water, and balloons while chanting "Holi Hai". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)