Left Menu

West Bengal celebrates Dol Utsav, welcomes spring season

The people of Bengal on Friday celebrated the festival of colours, predominantly known as Dol Utsav in the state through cultural programmes, marking the onset of spring season.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 18-03-2022 11:16 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 11:16 IST
West Bengal celebrates Dol Utsav, welcomes spring season
People in West Bengal singing folklores for Dol Utsav celebration in a cultural programme at Kolkata (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The people of Bengal on Friday celebrated the festival of colours, predominantly known as Dol Utsav in the state through cultural programmes, marking the onset of spring season. In Eastern India, the festival of spring is celebrated as Dol Jatra, Dol Purnima, Dol Utsav and Basanta Utsav.

Filled with colours and music, the Holi festival sees much fervour in Bengal and Shantiniketan where people begin the day singing and dancing to "Ore Grihabasi, khol dwar khol laglo je dol.... (O home dweller, open the door, the Dol festival is here)", the famous Tagore song which is sung in cultural functions on the occasion of Doljatra at many places in the state, including Visva-Bharati university. The festival of colours is celebrated across India with much zeal. People throw "gulaal" or powder colour on each other and sing and dance to mark the festival. On this day people celebrate the victory of good over evil.

Everyone dresses up in bright colours of yellow on this day to welcome spring. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare treatable cancers; Colombia's Duque opens gene bank for long-term crop conservation and more

Science News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare trea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022