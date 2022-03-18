Left Menu

Saudi Arabia extends Ukrainians' visas on humanitarian grounds - SPA

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 18-03-2022 12:34 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 12:28 IST
Saudi Arabia extends Ukrainians' visas on humanitarian grounds - SPA
Saudi Arabia issued a royal directive extending tourist and business visas of Ukrainian citizens without fees or fines for humanitarian considerations, state news agency SPA said on Friday.

The extension will be automatic without the need to visit the migration authorities.

