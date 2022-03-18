Left Menu

Their deeds like Raavan and they talk about Gita: Manish Sisodia on Bhagwad Gita in Gujarat schools syllabus

As Gujarat announced to introduce Bhagavad Gita in the syllabus for class 6 to class 12 students from the academic year 2022-23, Delhi Deputy chief minister and education minister Manish Sisodia on Friday welcomed the move and said that "their deeds are like Raavan and they talk about Gita".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 14:22 IST
Their deeds like Raavan and they talk about Gita: Manish Sisodia on Bhagwad Gita in Gujarat schools syllabus
Delhi Deputy CM, Manish Sisodia celebrates Holi(ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Gujarat announced to introduce Bhagavad Gita in the syllabus for class 6 to class 12 students from the academic year 2022-23, Delhi Deputy chief minister and education minister Manish Sisodia on Friday welcomed the move and said that "their deeds are like Raavan and they talk about Gita". "Definitely it's a great step but people who are introducing it need to practice the values of Gita first. Their deeds are like Raavan and they talk about Gita," Sisodia told ANI.

Earlier on Thursday, Gujarat education minister Jitu Vaghani said Bhagavad Gita will be introduced as a part of the school syllabus for class 6 to class 12 students in Gujarat from the academic year 2022-23. Sisodia celebrated Holi with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) party workers and supporters where he passed on Holi wishes.

"I wish a very Happy Holi to all the people of the country. Holi teaches us that our reality lies in not just one but all colours," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022