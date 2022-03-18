Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P Thiaga Rajan presents state budget 2022-23 in state Assembly

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan presented the state Budget for 2022-23 and highlighted that the revenue deficit of the state has come down for the first time in eight years. During the presentation of Budget, Thiga Rajan said that the revenue deficit of the state has come down for the first time in eight years from 4.15 per cent to 3.08 per cent.

The finance minister added, "Failure to get GST compensation from the Centre will result in loss of Rs 20,000 crore to the government exchequer." "The fees of the government and government-aided school students, who want to pursue their higher education in institutes like IIT, NIT, AIIMS and IISc will be borne the by the state government," he said.

The Tamil Nadu government has also allocated Rs 500 crore for flood mitigation in Chennai city and Rs 3,384 crore has been allocated for water management in the state. A new Social Media Monitoring Cell will be set up under the Police department to tackle communal hatred on social media.

Thiga Rajan said, "Rs 30 crore allocated for promoting start-ups in the state. Rs 3000 crore allocated to provide drinking water pipe connection under the Jal Jeevan scheme. Rs 7000 crore allocated to make 18,000 smart classrooms equipped with high-tech computer labs in the next five years." (ANI)

