Left Menu

CRPF jawans celebrate Holi in J-K's Srinagar

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel celebrated Holi, the festival of colours, in Srinagar on Friday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 18-03-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 14:26 IST
CRPF jawans celebrate Holi in J-K's Srinagar
CRPF jawans celebrating Holi in Srinagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel celebrated Holi, the festival of colours, in Srinagar on Friday. The jawans smeared colours on each other and were seen dancing to the Holi songs. Drums and dholaks were also played as they shook a leg to the tune of 'Rang Barse'.

Prem Shankar Jha, a CRPF jawan, said, "I wish everyone a happy holi. We are enjoying the festival. Even if we are away from our family members, but the personnel are also part of our family." Rajesh Kumar Yadav, another jawan, said, "Today is Holi. We are away from family but the 117 battalion is my family and we are having fun."

Marking the onset of the spring season, Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil. Even though Holi is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country.

People celebrate the festival by binging on some lip-smacking sweets, thandai and splash coloured powder, water, and balloons while chanting "Holi Hai". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022