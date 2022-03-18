Left Menu

Nadda celebrates Holi with BJP workers in Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday celebrated Holi with party workers at his residence in New Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 14:57 IST
Nadda celebrates Holi with BJP workers in Delhi
BJP chief JP Nadda celebrating Holi at his residence in New Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday celebrated Holi with party workers at his residence in New Delhi. Earlier, extending his wishes to people, Nadda said, "May the colors of Holi bring happiness and prosperity in your life. With this wish, I wish all the countrymen a very happy festival of colours."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minorities Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also celebrated the festival of colours with party workers and supporters. Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended Holi greetings and wished for happiness, peace, good fortune, and new energy in everyone's life.

"May this great festival of colours, joy and happiness infuse happiness, peace, good fortune and new energy in everyone's life," he tweeted. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended Holi greetings to the nation. "Greetings on the special occasion of Holi. It is a festival associated with colours, positivity, vibrancy, happiness and harmony," he said.

Marking the onset of the spring season, Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil. Even though Holi is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022