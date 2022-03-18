Left Menu

J-K police bust LeT terror module, arrest six terrorist associates

Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday busted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror module and arrested six terrorist associates in Pulwama, the police said.

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 18-03-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 16:00 IST
J-K police bust LeT terror module, arrest six terrorist associates
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday busted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror module and arrested six terrorist associates in Pulwama, the police said.

According to the police, a preliminary probe revealed that they were involved in providing logistics, shelter and motivating youth to act as hybrid terrorists.

"Police busted a terror module by arresting six terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT in Pulwama. Preliminary probe revealed that they were involved in providing logistics, shelter and motivating youth to act as hybrid terrorists," J-k Police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022