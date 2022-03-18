Yogi Adityanath inspects Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan zoo in UP's Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh's caretaker Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan Zoo here on Friday and visited various enclosures, including that of the two rhinos recently brought from Assam. He also fed the two rhinos -- Hari and Gauri. Adityanath also visited the enclosures of other animals, including lion, bear and deer during his visit and planted a sapling inside the campus.

He also urged everyone to conserve the environment. After reaching the enclosure where the rhinos were kept, Adityanath called the two animals by their names and also fed them bananas. He also visited the enclosure of a leopard named Narad and a tiger named Amar.

Zoo director H Raja Mohan, veterinary doctor Dr Yogesh Pratap Singh and DFO Vikas Yadav accompanied Adityanath and informed him about the zoo and animals kept there. District Magistrate Vijay Kiran Anand, Chief Forest Conservator, Gorakhpur division, Bheemsen along with other officials were also present at the occasion.

Adityanath had inaugurated the Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan Zoo on March 27 last year. The zoo is located near the picturesque Ramgarh Tal.

