Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath inspects Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan zoo in UP's Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradeshs caretaker Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan Zoo here on Friday and visited various enclosures, including that of the two rhinos recently brought from Assam. After reaching the enclosure where the rhinos were kept, Adityanath called the two animals by their names and also fed them bananas.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 18-03-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 17:27 IST
Yogi Adityanath inspects Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan zoo in UP's Gorakhpur
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh's caretaker Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan Zoo here on Friday and visited various enclosures, including that of the two rhinos recently brought from Assam. He also fed the two rhinos -- Hari and Gauri. Adityanath also visited the enclosures of other animals, including lion, bear and deer during his visit and planted a sapling inside the campus.

He also urged everyone to conserve the environment. After reaching the enclosure where the rhinos were kept, Adityanath called the two animals by their names and also fed them bananas. He also visited the enclosure of a leopard named Narad and a tiger named Amar.

Zoo director H Raja Mohan, veterinary doctor Dr Yogesh Pratap Singh and DFO Vikas Yadav accompanied Adityanath and informed him about the zoo and animals kept there. District Magistrate Vijay Kiran Anand, Chief Forest Conservator, Gorakhpur division, Bheemsen along with other officials were also present at the occasion.

Adityanath had inaugurated the Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan Zoo on March 27 last year. The zoo is located near the picturesque Ramgarh Tal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022