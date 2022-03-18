Left Menu

France seeks EU gas price cap to better negotiate with producers -minister

France, which currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, froze domestic gas prices last year by compensating French gas companies for selling below higher spot prices. Based on gas prices this week, the measure is currently expected to cost the state 6.4 billion euros ($7.06 billion) this year, Le Maire said.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-03-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 17:55 IST
France is pushing for an EU-wide cap on gas prices to strengthen negotiating positions with producers but some other member states are not on board, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday. Energy bills have soared across the European Union since last year and climbed further since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, leaving governments scrambling to come up with measures to soften the blow for households and companies.

Le Maire told French lawmakers he had made a proposal to his EU counterparts for a price ceiling as it would put the bloc's 27 member countries in a better position to negotiate with producers like Russia's Gazprom or Algeria's Sonatrach. "It's a market intervention that unsettles some of our European partners, but it's a proposition we are making with the president to put a ceiling on gas prices at the European level," Le Maire said.

Le Maire did not say which countries were not in favor, but Greece has also proposed an EU gas price cap as has the head of French utility Engie. France, which currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, froze domestic gas prices last year by compensating French gas companies for selling below higher spot prices.

Based on gas prices this week, the measure is currently expected to cost the state 6.4 billion euros ($7.06 billion) this year, Le Maire said. ($1 = 0.9071 euros)

