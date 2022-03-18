TN budget inclusive, growth oriented: TEA

Tirupur Exporters' Association (TEA) termed the Tamil Nadu Budget presented by Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan as inclusive and growth oriented while also lauding the efforts taken to bring down the revenue deficit by over Rs 7,000 crore and improve the state's economy.

TEA President Raja M Shanmugham, in a statement, welcomed the allocation of Rs 100 crore to create infrastructure for export cluster, including in Tirupur, which is a major requirement to enhance the export growth potential.

He expressed confidence that Tamil Nadu's exports will reach the envisaged target of USD 100 billion by 2030 with these positive measures.

After notifying the regular influx of migrant workers from northern states to Tirupur district, Raja Shanmugham pointed out that the launching of Mobile Information and Help Centres for them, including in Tirupur, will help to gather their details, address many issues and could also reduce untoward incidences.

Noting that implementation of a special programme for skill development of youth to fulfil the requirement of industries was a welcome measure to enhance productivity and quality, he appreciated the facilities' improvement planned in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

Welcoming the budget, local chapter of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, C Balasubramanian thanked the government for presenting the budget with some innovative measures and special announcements for self help groups (SHGs) and school students.

The chamber thanked Chief Minister M K Stalin for announcing measures of attracting investments, creation of more jobs and improvement of downtrodden people.

The sanction of Rs 7,338 crore for state water resources department would ensure proper water supply.

The increase in FSI in locations around the metro rail corridor and Outer Ring Road to facilitate urban development, implementation of special programmes along with private firms and industries to create skilled labourers to meet the demand of the industries, are welcome steps, Balasubramanian said.

