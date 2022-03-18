RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to visit Gorakhpur

Left Menu

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will be on a three-day visit to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh from tomorrow.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 18:10 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Bhagwat will reach Gorakhpur in the evening on March 19 and will be in Gorakhpur on March 20, 21 and 22.

During his tour, Bhagwat is scheduled to address RSS workers at a meeting that will be held in Madhav Dham, the provincial office of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

