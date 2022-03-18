Left Menu

No EU country can resolve the energy crisis on its own, Greek PM says

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 18-03-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 18:20 IST
No EU country can resolve the energy crisis on its own, Greek PM says
Kyriakos Mitsotakis Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • Greece

National policies are not enough and a common European intervention is needed to help deal with the ongoing energy crisis, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday, after discussing the issue with his counterparts from Italy, Spain, and Portugal.

Governments across Europe have scrambled to cushion the effect on consumers of gas prices that have rocketed amid concerns over supply disruptions after Russia, Europe's top gas supplier, invaded Ukraine.

Greece has proposed a cap on gas prices and on gross profit margin in the wholesale electricity markets. Athens on Thursday detailed a new 1.1 billion euro relief from soaring energy costs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022