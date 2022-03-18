Left Menu

Assam CM offers prayers at Doul Govinda Temple on occasion of Holi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday offered prayers at Doul Govinda Temple in North Guwahati on the occasion of Holi.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 18-03-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 18:39 IST
Assam CM offers prayers at Doul Govinda Temple on occasion of Holi
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma offers prayers at Doul Govinda Temple (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday offered prayers at Doul Govinda Temple in North Guwahati on the occasion of Holi. Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister wrote "Holi or Doul isn't just about colours, but also a spiritual journey that uplifts our soul. On the auspicious occasion of Holi, offered prayers at the historic Mahaprabhu Sri Sri Doul Govinda temple, North Guwahati seeking peace, progress and well-being of everyone."

Meanwhile, some visuals of people celebrating Holi came from Assam's Nagaon district. Marking the onset of the spring season, Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil.

Even though Holi is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022