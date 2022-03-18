Assam CM offers prayers at Doul Govinda Temple on occasion of Holi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday offered prayers at Doul Govinda Temple in North Guwahati on the occasion of Holi. Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister wrote "Holi or Doul isn't just about colours, but also a spiritual journey that uplifts our soul. On the auspicious occasion of Holi, offered prayers at the historic Mahaprabhu Sri Sri Doul Govinda temple, North Guwahati seeking peace, progress and well-being of everyone."

Meanwhile, some visuals of people celebrating Holi came from Assam's Nagaon district. Marking the onset of the spring season, Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil.

Even though Holi is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country. (ANI)

