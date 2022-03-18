Left Menu

West Bengal Min Firhad Hakim conveys message of togetherness on Holi

West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim on Friday celebrated Holi and Shab-e-Barat conveying a message of togetherness to the people in Kolkata.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 18-03-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 18:46 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim on Friday celebrated Holi and Shab-e-Barat conveying a message of togetherness to the people in Kolkata. "I will celebrate both the festivals, Holi and Shab-e-Barat. My message to the people is to stay together just like different colours of Holi," Hakim told ANI.

Marking the onset of the spring season, Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil. Even though Holi is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

