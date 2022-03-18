Left Menu

Assam firm launches tea named after Ukraine President Zelenskyy

A tea startup in Assam has launched a new tea named after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to honour him for his courage.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 18-03-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 19:05 IST
Assam Tea named after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A tea startup in Assam has launched a new tea named after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to honour him for his courage. Assam tea is famous for its robust flavour and strong aroma in the world.

Ranjit Baruah, the owner of Guwahati's Aromica Tea, which specialises in luxury teas, has the new tea 'Zelenskyy'. The tea 'Zelenskyy' is inspired by the courage and valour of Ukraine's President who rejected the US offer to escape war-torn Ukraine and stay firm for his nation amid the Ukraine-Russia war. Speaking to ANI, Ranjit said, "We want to bring in the analogy of strength, the courage of Ukraine's President who has single-handedly fought the mighty Russian forces," he said, adding that, "I hope people like it." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

