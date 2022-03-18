Left Menu

J-K Police greet people on occasion of Holi

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday extended good wishes and greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Holi and urged people to celebrate the festival safely by following COVID-19 guidelines.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 18-03-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 19:43 IST
Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday extended good wishes and greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Holi and urged people to celebrate the festival safely by following COVID-19 guidelines. In a tweet today, the police wrote, "Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh has extended good wishes and greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the martyrs families, all ranks of J&K Police, security forces and their families on the auspicious occasion of #Holi."

The police expressed hope that the festival of colours will guide Jammu and Kashmir towards peace, progress and prosperity. "DGP in his message has expressed hope that the festival of colours will guide Jammu and Kashmir towards peace, progress and prosperity. He has also prayed that this festival may fill colours of happiness in everyone's life & also further strengthen brotherhood & communal harmony," he said.

The DGP of Jammu and Kashmir has also appealed to the people to celebrate the festival safely by following the Covid guidelines, police said. Holi is a popular ancient Hindu festival that is being celebrated with joy and fervour across the country today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

