U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke on a video call about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with Chinese media citing Xi as saying that such conflicts were in no-one's interests. Washington seeks to isolate Moscow from the one big power that has yet to condemn its invasion of Ukraine.

CIVILIAN TOLL * Ukraine's food supply chains are breaking down and the conflict is leading to "collateral hunger" across the world, U.N. food aid agency warned. * Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said rescue work continued to save hundreds of people still believed to be trapped under the rubble of a bombed theatre in the besieged city of Mariupol. * Kyiv officials said 222 people were killed in the capital since the start of the war, including 60 civilians and four children. * Border crossings from Ukraine have slowed in recent days but could rise again if conditions in the west of the country worsened, U.N refugee agency said. U.N. says 3.27 million have fled since Feb. 24, with further 2 million displaced inside the country. * U.N. rights office reported 816 confirmed civilian deaths. FIGHTING * "Russian forces have made minimal progress this week," Britain said in a daily intelligence update. It said Russian attempts to surround Kyiv and Mykolaiv have been pushed back while heavy Russian shelling of encircled cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Mariupol continued. DIPLOMACY * Ukraine expects progress on its EU membership bid within months, President Zelenskiy said after a call with the head of EU executive Ursula von der Leyen. * After optimistic signals earlier this week, both Kyiv and Moscow described their peace talks as difficult. * Poland will formally ask for an U.N. peacekeeping mission in Ukraine at the next NATO summit, its prime minister said. ECONOMY AND MARKETS * Russia's central bank kept its key rate at 20% and announced purchases government bonds in the face of a spike in inflation and a looming economic contraction. * The International Energy Agency announced a 10-point plan to cut oil use as Russia's invasion of Ukraine adds to supply concerns. * Moscow averted a debt default with interest payments on two dollar bonds this week, but faces a busy payment schedule in weeks ahead. QUOTES * "The tragedy of the war taking place in the heart of Europe has left us stunned," Pope Francis said in a message to a Catholic Church conference in Slovakia.

"Once more humanity is threatened by a perverse abuse of power and partisan interests which condemns defenceless people to suffer every form of brutal violence." (Compiled by Tomasz Janowski; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

