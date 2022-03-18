Undertial hits fellow inmate in Kalyan jail, booked
PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-03-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 20:42 IST
- Country:
- India
An undertrial inmate of Aadharwadi Jail in Kalyan was booked for allegedly assaulting a fellow inmate, police said on Friday.
The accused was identified as Santosh Salunke, lodged in Barracks number 1 of Circle number 5, while the victim, who lost a teeth, was Danish Engineer, an official said. The fight took place on March 16 after some tobacco particles fell into the food of Engineer and he picked up a fight with Salunke, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Santosh Salunke
- Kalyan
- Danish
Advertisement