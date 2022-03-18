Horse racing-Blackmore first woman jockey to win Cheltenham Gold Cup
Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 21:17 IST
Rachael Blackmore became the first female jockey to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday, riding A Plus Tard, trained by Henry De Bromhead.
Blackmore made Grand National history by becoming the first female jockey to win the Champion Hurdle last year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement