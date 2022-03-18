Left Menu

Horse racing-Blackmore first woman jockey to win Cheltenham Gold Cup

Rachael Blackmore became the first female jockey to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday, riding A Plus Tard, trained by Henry De Bromhead.

Blackmore made history last year by becoming the first female jockey to win the Grand National at Aintree as well as the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

