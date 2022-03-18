Left Menu

Mexico's state-owned CFE will dominate the market with electricity reform- Fitch

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 21:46 IST
Mexico's state-owned CFE will dominate the market with electricity reform- Fitch

The Mexican spot market would likely be abolished with the electricity reform proposed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s government, said a Fitch analyst.

Private parties would only be allowed to generate energy for the state-owned Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE), said Jesus Enriquez, Fitch's director of Infrastructure & Project Finance in Latin America during a webinar about the Mexican energy Reform. If the reform is passed, "CFE will be the only entity in the country able to buy and sell its electricity to final users, so there would be no need to have a market anymore," said Enriquez.

The Federal Economic Competition Commission (COFECE) has previously recommended that lawmakers do not approve the bill championed by the president, who argues it is needed to keep energy prices low.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022