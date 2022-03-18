Two killed as groups clash over applying Holi colours in UP's Amethi

Two people were killed and several others were injured after a clash erupted between two groups over applying Holi colours in Amethi's Babupur village in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

"Two people died and 5 to 6 people got injured after a clash erupted between two groups over applying Holi colours in Babupur village of Amethi," Amethi District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Mishra said. (ANI)

