France's Auchan says finds Zelenskiy criticism over Russia business "surprising"

A spokesperson for France's privately owned retailer Auchan on Friday said earlier criticism by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy over the group's continued presence in Russia was "extremely surprising". Auchan, through its 40 supermarkets and around 6,000 staff is actively ensuring continued food supply to the Ukrainian population, including in regions hit by the war, an Auchan spokesperson told Reuters.

He declined to comment on the group's presence in Russia, where Auchan employs around 30,000 staff. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy said it was necessary that all Western companies leave the Russian market and do not cover their "thirst for profit" through "cheap" communication, explicitly citing Auchan and Swiss food giant Nestle .

