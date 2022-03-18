Left Menu

Amit Shah to attend CRPF's 83rd Raising Day parade in Jammu tomorrow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)'s 83rd Raising Day parade in Jammu on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 22:48 IST
Amit Shah to attend CRPF's 83rd Raising Day parade in Jammu tomorrow
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)'s 83rd Raising Day parade in Jammu on Saturday. This is the first time that the CRPF is celebrating its Raising Day outside the national capital.

Meanwhile, this is the second visit of Shah to Jammu in the last five months. Earlier, he had visited Jammu and Kashmir for five days. CRPF Raising Day is marked on the day when in 1950 the then Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel presented colours to the CRPF after the CRPF Act was enacted and the force rechristened to its present name. The CRPF was raised in 1939 as the Crown Representative's Police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022