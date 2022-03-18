Left Menu

Power supply cut to 8 textile units in TN's Erode

PTI | Erode | Updated: 18-03-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 22:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Power supply was disconnected to eight textile factories in Tamil Nadu's Erode district on Friday after the units were allegedly found to be discharging untreated effluents.

According to orders issued by District Collector H Krishnan Unni, TN Pollution Control Board authorities disconnected the electricity supply to the erring textile units.

In a press release, PCB officials stated that surprise raids were conducted on Thursday in Periya Agraharam, Nanjai Uthukuli and Surampatty areas.

It was found that reverse osmosis (RO) plants were not operating properly in eight dyeing, bleaching and printing factories and the units were discharging untreated effluents into drains that would merge with waterbodies.

The officials submitted a detailed report with the district administration and the collector gave orders for immediate disconnection of electricity supply to these factories.

Separate cases were also registered against the erring factory owners.

