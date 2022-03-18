Italy prepares plan to take in 175,000 Ukrainian refugees - draft decree

Italy has drawn up plans to take in up to 175,000 Ukrainian refugees, a draft decree seen by Reuters said.

The plan is expected to be approved by the cabinet later on Friday.

Some 53,600 Ukrainians, including 27,000 women and 21,600 children, have come to Italy so far following Russia's invasion of their country on Feb. 24, interior ministry data shows.

