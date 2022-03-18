Left Menu

MP: Dancing at Holika Dahan celebrations, man stabs self to death in Indore

A man succumbed to knife injuries while celebrating 'Holika Dahan' on Thursday in Madhya Pradesh's Banganga, police said.

MP: Dancing at Holika Dahan celebrations, man stabs self to death in Indore
Yogesh Garashia, Sub-Inspector (SI) Banganga PS, Indore (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
A man succumbed to knife injuries while celebrating 'Holika Dahan' on Thursday in Madhya Pradesh's Banganga, police said. "A man died after getting himself injured with a knife while celebrating (Holika Dahan) yesterday. A case has been registered. Further investigation is underway," Yogesh Garashia, Sub-Inspector (SI) Banganga PS, Indore said.

The incident took place while people were dancing after Holika Dahan ritual and the victim, who was dancing with a knife in his hand allegedly stabbed himself, police said. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

