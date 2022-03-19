Russia reaches deal with Belarus to supply critical foodstuffs - Belta

Russia reached a deal with Belarus on Friday to supply critical foodstuffs if necessary, including durum wheat and vegetable oil, as part of a push to offset Western sanctions, the official Belarus Belta news agency said.

The two neighbours are also close to an agreement on pricing for energy, Belta added, but gave no details. The two nations had agreed on March 11 to take joint steps for mutual support, including on energy prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)