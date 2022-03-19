Left Menu

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark US crude oil for April delivery rose USD 1.72 to USD 104.70 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for May delivery rose USD 1.29 to USD 107.93 a barrel.Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 2 cents to USD 3.24 a gallon.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-03-2022 00:57 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 00:57 IST
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
  • Country:
  • United States

Benchmark US crude oil for April delivery rose USD 1.72 to USD 104.70 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for May delivery rose USD 1.29 to USD 107.93 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 2 cents to USD 3.24 a gallon. April heating oil rose 11 cents to USD 3.60 a gallon. April natural gas fell 13 cents USD 4.86 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell USD 13.90 to USD 1,929.30 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 53 cents to USD 25.09 an ounce and May copper rose 4 cents to USD 4.74 a pound.

The dollar rose to 119.13 Japanese yen from 118.58 yen. The euro fell to USD 1.1047 from USD 1.1100.(AP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Alnylam files patent infringement lawsuits against Pfizer, Moderna; AstraZeneca ready to scrap plans for U.S. approval of COVID shot - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Alnylam files patent infringement lawsuits against Pfiz...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in space initiative; Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus and more

Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in...

 Global
3
Smoke from wildfires destroys Ozone layer, reveals study

Smoke from wildfires destroys Ozone layer, reveals study

 Canada
4
Gamechanger HIV injection rolls out in South Africa and Brazil

Gamechanger HIV injection rolls out in South Africa and Brazil

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022