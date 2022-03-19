Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark US crude oil for April delivery rose USD 1.72 to USD 104.70 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for May delivery rose USD 1.29 to USD 107.93 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 2 cents to USD 3.24 a gallon. April heating oil rose 11 cents to USD 3.60 a gallon. April natural gas fell 13 cents USD 4.86 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell USD 13.90 to USD 1,929.30 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 53 cents to USD 25.09 an ounce and May copper rose 4 cents to USD 4.74 a pound.

The dollar rose to 119.13 Japanese yen from 118.58 yen. The euro fell to USD 1.1047 from USD 1.1100.(AP) RUP

