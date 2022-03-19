Left Menu

Ukrainian specialists have repaired damaged power line to nuclear power plant -Interfax

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2022 01:56 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 01:56 IST
Ukrainian specialists have repaired one of the damaged power lines to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, the Interfax Ukraine agency quoted the national energy company as saying on Friday.

Three of the five power lines were damaged or disconnected after Russian troops took over the plant, the largest of its kind in Europe, on March 4. The International Atomic Energy Agency earlier said Ukraine had told it the line should be working early next week.

