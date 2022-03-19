Ukrainian specialists have repaired damaged power line to nuclear power plant -Interfax
Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2022 01:56 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 01:56 IST
Ukrainian specialists have repaired one of the damaged power lines to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, the Interfax Ukraine agency quoted the national energy company as saying on Friday.
Three of the five power lines were damaged or disconnected after Russian troops took over the plant, the largest of its kind in Europe, on March 4. The International Atomic Energy Agency earlier said Ukraine had told it the line should be working early next week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The International Atomic Energy Agency
- Russian
- Europe
- Ukraine
- Ukrainian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TOP WRAP 1-Europe's largest nuclear power plant on fire after Russian attack- mayor
TOP WRAP 2-Europe's largest nuclear power plant on fire after Russian attack, says local mayor
U.S. takes aim at Russian oligarchs in fresh sanctions
TOP WRAP 3-Europe's largest nuclear power plant on fire after Russian attack, says local mayor
Russians begin shelling Europe's largest nuclear power plant