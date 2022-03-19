Left Menu

J-K: NGO imparts skill development to women in Srinagar

White Globe, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), is working for the skill development of women in the Kashmir valley.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-03-2022 09:58 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 09:58 IST
A Kashmiri woman being trained in stitching (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
White Globe, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), is working for the skill development of women in the Kashmir valley. The NGO has so far distributed sewing machines to more than 50 women from Rainawari in Srinagar to impart skills at its "Skill Development Center".

The NGO has set up the centre at Rainawari's Kachri Mohalla, aiming to provide training in tailoring to poor women in the locality. Kachri Mohalla is situated on the backside of Dal Lake in Srinagar. Afreen, a trainee, said, "I want to thank the NGO for providing us training. Women, who have not completed education, are getting training in tailoring, cutting, stitching and designing, which will help them to work from home and earn a livelihood as well as become economically independent."

Shareefa, another trainee, said, "Today I learned cutting and stitching. This is really a great opportunity for us. Most of the women in Kachri Mohalla have studied until class 10 or 12. Now, learning the skills of tailoring will help us to become independent." Sheikh Saba, Chairperson of the NGO, White Globe, said, "We want to empower women here so that they could stand on their own feet. This would give them willpower and strength, which would help them to face the world. It's a challenge. We want to open more such centres in Srinagar so that they march with us shoulder to shoulder. We will also appoint professional trainers in every centre for proper training." (ANI)

