One dead, five apprehended after fatal brawl in Delhi's Naraina

Five people have been apprehended for allegedly killing a man in Delhi's Naraina area after a fight broke out between them on Friday, said police.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2022 10:05 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 10:05 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
Five people have been apprehended for allegedly killing a man in Delhi's Naraina area after a fight broke out between them on Friday, said police. The fight broke out at a paan shop at around 10 pm near PVR Naraina in which, Shiva (27), a resident of Naraina was killed.

Police said that the vehicle of the deceased had hit an employee of the paan shop leading to an altercation between them in which the paan shop owner also got involved and called four people. As per an eyewitness, the five men allegedly stabbed Shiva with a sharp object.

Police said that an FIR has been registered under sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

