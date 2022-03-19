Left Menu

Masseur held for allegedly raping Dutch woman in Jaipur under pretext of Ayurvedic massage

A Netherlands national was allegedly raped inside a Jaipur hotel on the pretext of giving Ayurvedic massage, said police on Friday.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 19-03-2022 10:28 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 10:28 IST
Representative image
A Netherlands national was allegedly raped inside a Jaipur hotel on the pretext of giving Ayurvedic massage, said police on Friday. The woman filed the complaint on Thursday at Sindhi Camp Police Station and the accused was arrested on Friday.

Registering a case, Sindhi Camp Police Station Station House Officer (SHO), Gunjan Soni took quick action and arrested the accused in just four hours. The accused have been identified as Bijju Mulridharan, a resident of Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram. He was arrested when he was trying to escape from Jaipur.

"A woman was allegedly assaulted on the pretext of giving an Ayurvedic massage in a hotel. The accused has been arrested and during interrogation, he confessed his crime. Medical examination of the woman has been done," said Gunjan Soni, Station House Officer (SHO), Sindhi Camp Police Station. The victim is a resident of the Netherlands and had come to visit India.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

