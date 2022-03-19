Left Menu

Odisha: Nandankanan Zoo welcomes two lion cubs

Lioness 'Bijli' gave birth to three cubs, including a stillborn on Friday at Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 19-03-2022 10:34 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 10:34 IST
Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Lioness 'Bijli' gave birth to three cubs, including a stillborn on Friday at Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar. The zoo authorities informed, "Out of the three cubs, one could not survive. Bijli along with the healthy cubs is being kept under CCTV surveillance, by a veterinarian and a Nandankanan worker, in a separate enclosure."

According to the press release, Bijli was induced to mate with the lion 'Samrat', brought from Kanan Pendari Zoological Garden, Bilaspur (also known as Bilaspur zoo) in April. Recently, on 11 March 2022, a white tigress named 'Rupa' also gave birth to three cubs (one normal coloured female and two white male cubs) at the zoo.

Currently, Rupa and Bijli are being monitored by the veterinarian and the zoo's team and staff. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

