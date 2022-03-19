Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann extends greetings to Sikh community on Hola Mohalla

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday extended greetings to the Sikh community on the occasion of 'Hola Mohalla' stating that the festival highlights the essence of the community's bravery to the world. "Congratulations to all the 'Sangats' of 'Hola Mohalla' started by tenth Sikh Guru Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Guru Sahib inaugurated Hola Mohalla at Sri Anandpur Sahib. It highlights the essence of the Sikh community's bravery to the world," Mann said in a tweet (roughly translated from Punjabi).

The three-day-long Sikh festival, 'Hola Mohalla' or Warrior Holi began at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Saturday. On this day, at Shri Harmandir Sahib, the devotees along with their families, bow down, listen to Gurbani, take a dip in the holy water and take the blessings of Guru Shahib.

Hola Mohalla, observed at Punjab's Shri Anandpur Sahib is a big festive event for Sikhs around the world. The festivities include a display of martial arts, horse-riding, and reciting poetry, primarily to pay homage to the bravery of Sikh warriors. Later, there are also dances, music and spraying of colours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)