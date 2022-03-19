Left Menu

J-K: Snow clearing operation starts in full swing on Mughal Road

Snow clearance operation has started on a massive scale to clear the Mughal Road. The operation was carried out under the Mechanical and PWD Mughal Road wing with the latest heavy machinery.

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-03-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 11:42 IST
J-K: Snow clearing operation starts in full swing on Mughal Road
Snow Clearance Operation at Mughal Road (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Snow clearance operation has started on a massive scale to clear the Mughal Road. The operation was carried out under the Mechanical and PWD Mughal Road wing with the latest heavy machinery. With heavy snowfalls hitting the high altitudes, the Mughal road was closed in the area thus disturbing the transportation of the local people.

"We have started the snow clearance on a war footing. We are tactfully gripping the situation as avalanches hurdle down the mountains at night as well. We aim at completing the operation at the earliest," Sarfraz Ahmed, Engineer PWD- Mughal Road told ANI. The locals were also relieved due to the clearance and hope for the normal business to return. "There are different tourist spots in the surrounding area, once the roads are clear we think the tourists will come in good numbers on our shops", said a local shopkeeper.

Mughal Road connects Rajouri and Poonch with the Kashmir valley. With the clearance of the snow, the road is soon expected to be fully functional. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

 Global
2
Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax

Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Int...

 Global
3
Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -repor...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Alnylam files patent infringement lawsuits against Pfizer, Moderna; AstraZeneca ready to scrap plans for U.S. approval of COVID shot - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Alnylam files patent infringement lawsuits against Pfiz...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022