Eight dead, over 20 critically injured as bus overturns in Karnataka

As many as eight people died and more than twenty were injured critically on Saturday as a bus overturned near Pavagada, Tumakuru district.

ANI | Tumakuru (Karnataka) | Updated: 19-03-2022 13:21 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 13:21 IST
Bus overturned near Pavagada, Tumakuru (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As many as eight people died and more than twenty were injured critically on Saturday as a bus overturned near Pavagada, Tumakuru district. "Eight dead and more than twenty critically injured, including students as a bus overturned near Pavagada in Tumkur district," the Tumkur Police said.

Expressing grief over the incident, Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu in a tweet said, "Deeply anguished to hear about the loss of lives in a bus accident in Tumkur, Karnataka. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured." Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

