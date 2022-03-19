Eight dead, over 20 critically injured as bus overturns in Karnataka

As many as eight people died and more than twenty were injured critically on Saturday as a bus overturned near Pavagada, Tumakuru district. "Eight dead and more than twenty critically injured, including students as a bus overturned near Pavagada in Tumkur district," the Tumkur Police said.

Expressing grief over the incident, Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu in a tweet said, "Deeply anguished to hear about the loss of lives in a bus accident in Tumkur, Karnataka. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured." Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

