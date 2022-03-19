Akshay Kumar's 'Bachchhan Paandey' mints Rs 13 crore on day one

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 14:23 IST
Bachchhan Paandey Image Credit: Wikipedia
Superstar Akshay Kumar's action comedy ''Bachchhan Paandey'' collected Rs 13.25 crore on its opening day, the makers claimed on Saturday.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, ''Bachchhan Paandey'' released on Friday and features Kumar as a gangster.

The official Twitter account of Nadiadwala Grandson shared a poster, which mentioned the film's box office score of the first day.

''Box office pe bhaukaal. Rs 13.25 crore, day one collection,'' the poster read.

Directed by Farhad Samji of "Housefull 4" fame, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi.

According to trade observers, the film managed to clock in the number despite the stiff competition it is facing at the box office from Vivek Agnihotri-directed ''The Kashmir Files''. The movie, which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s, released theatrically on March 11 and has reportedly collected approximately Rs 116 crore at the box office. ''The Kashmir Files'', featuring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi, has also been declared tax-free in states like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Karnataka, Tripura and Goa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

