Delegation led by Telangana Minister KTR to US to attract global firms for investments

Telangana Information Technology (IT) and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR), on Saturday, led a delegation to the United States (US) to attract global firms for investments in the state.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 19-03-2022 14:34 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 14:34 IST
Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Telangana Information Technology (IT) and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR), on Saturday, led a delegation to the United States (US) to attract global firms for investments in the state. By departing to the US, early this morning, the delegation is expected to visit a number of cities in the US, including Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, Boston and New York.

"Minister KTR has a packed agenda in this week-long trip and will be meeting the top management executives of several world-renowned companies in the US," read a press statement by the KTR office. "He will explain to them the progressive policies of the State and the benefits of investing in industry-friendly Telangana," it read further.

Minister KTR is accompanied by Telangana IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Director Electronics Sujai Karampuri, Director Life Sciences Shakti Nagappan, Director Food Processing Akhil Gawar, Director Promotions Vijay Rangineni, and the Chief Relations Officer of the state Amarnath Reddy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

