COVID-19: Maharashtra on alert amid rising cases in China, Europe

Following the reports of a surge in COVID-19 cases in European countries and neighboring China, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said the state government is on alert over the situation.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-03-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 17:20 IST
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Following the reports of a surge in COVID-19 cases in European countries and neighboring China, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said the state government is on alert over the situation. "We have received a letter from the central government to be on alert as there is a surge in COVID cases across European Countries, South Korea and China. Accordingly, our health department had issued a letter to DCs to be cautious and take necessary steps," Tope said.

Maharashtra reported 171 new COVID cases and three deaths on Friday. According to the state health department, 394 people recovered from the disease on Friday while the active number of cases stood at 1,680. With the new cases, the infection tally in the state reached 78,72,203. The new fatalities pushed the COVID death toll in Maharashtra to 1,43,765. (ANI)

