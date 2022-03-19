Left Menu

Three of family killed as car rams into tree near Chhattisgarh-UP border

PTI | Korba | Updated: 19-03-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 17:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three members of a family from Chhattisgarh were killed and another was injured when their car rammed into a tree in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning, police said.

Upendra Dubey, a journalist based in Surajpur in Chhattisgarh, his mother, wife and son were on their way to Banaras to attend a religious ceremony, said an official. Their car hit a tree near village Madhutikra in UP, 40 km from Balrampur district headquarters in Chhattisgarh, said Surajpur Additional Superintendent of Police Harish Rathore.

As per the information given by the UP police, Dubey's mother Manmati Dubey, his wife Devi Roopa and son Naveen died while he himself was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ambikapur, the official added.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the deaths and directed the administration to ensure that Dubey got the best available treatment, said an official statement here. PTI COR KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

