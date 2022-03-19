MGR-COMML-ARECA-COCONUT-PRICES

Following are Saturday's areca and coconut prices.

Areca (per quintal): Old Supari: Rs 47000 to Rs 52000, model Rs 51000 New Supari: Rs 38000 to Rs 45000, model Rs 42000 Koka: Rs 25000 to Rs 35000, model Rs 30000 Coconut [per thousand]: 1st quality: Rs 18000 to Rs 20000, model Rs 19000 2nd quality: Rs 10000 to Rs 16000, model Rs 14000.

