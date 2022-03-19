Agri budget would make TN top farming, processed food producer: FIEO

The agriculture budget presented by Tamil Nadu government on Saturday would go a long way in bringing about more profitability in farming and making Tamil Nadu as a top agriculture and processed food producer in the country, a top official of Federation of Indian Export Organisations said.

FIEO President A Sakthivel said the welfare measures announced in the budget would go a long way in making Tamil Nadu a 'welfare state' by taking the benefits to all sections of the society.

''Taking care of sustainability in agriculture and providing allocation for solar pumps for irrigation, promoting agro-based industries, State Agriculture Development plan, digitalisation, organic farming, more fund for crop insurance scheme will go a long way in helping bring more profitability in farming and making Tamil Nadu as top agri and processed food producer exporting state in the country,'' he said in a press release.

Sakthivel also suggested that the government consider setting up more accredited labs across the districts to control pesticide residuals and also for adoption of various international standards at the farm level itself.

